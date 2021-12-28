Erie Shores HealthCare implementing no visitor policy

On Thursday December 30, Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) is implementing a temporary no visitor policy due to an increase of cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The decision was made in an effort to protect patients and staff of the health care facility.

Despite these changes the ESHC has made some exceptions to the no visitor policy including: one visitor to a patient who is actively dying, one support person for a woman in labour, one parent or guardian of an ill newborn, child or youth, one support person for a patient with dementia and a translator if necessary.

As reported on AM800 earlier this week, long term care facilities in the area have implemented a similar no visitor policy that began on Monday December 27.