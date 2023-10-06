Erie Shores HealthCare implements mandatory masking policy 

Starting next week, masks will be mandatory for staff at Erie Shores HealthCare.

The move follows Windsor Regional Hospital, who also implemented a masking policy effective Tuesday, October 10.

Erie Shores HealthCare says it is taking proactive steps to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases within the community and the rising instances of hospital outbreaks across the province.

Staff will be required to wear a mask when they are within two metres of a patient.

"Our primary focus is on the well-being of our patients and staff," said Chief Nursing Executive Neelu Sehga in a news release.

"This mandatory masking requirement is necessary to bolster our safety protocols, particularly as we approach COVID-19 and flu season. We appreciate our staff's dedication and unwavering commitment, and this measure reinforces our commitment to their health and safety."

Erie Shores HealthCare, located in Leamington, Ontario, cares for the residents of Essex County.

With over 500 staff, professional staff and volunteers, Erie Shores provides an array of specialized acute, complex continuing care, allied and ambulatory care services.