Erie Shores Healthcare Names New CEO

Erie Shores Healthcare has named Kristin Kennedy as its new CEO.

Kennedy, who has 25-years of health care experience, was selected by the Board of Directors after a six-month search.

She's a Certified Health Executive (CHE) with a Masters of Health Management from McMaster University - Kennedy is currently working towards a LLM Health Law degree program at Osgoode Hall Law School.

With Ontario preparing for a second wave of COVID-19, Kennedy says her focus is on continuing to flatten the curve in the region's migrant worker population.

"In this new position I definitely am bringing some experience from over the last six months working through this with the frontline staff as well as the leadership team of physicians here," she says. "We have a successful model so we're able to mobilize quickly and adapt to any changes that may come our way."

Kennedy says Erie Shores is ready to respond to a second wave of COVID-19.

"We have had great success over the last six months during the pandemic with the agri-food sector and we are looking at what we can do pre-emptively so that we can circumvent any concerns or issues that may arise in the upcoming weeks," she says.

The pandemic is priority number one, but Kennedy still has an eye on the future.

"Really, our focus on the staff, culture and organization stabilizing and working through wave two," she says. "In the spring we will be having our accreditation here, so we'll be working through that so we can pass that with exemplary status," added Kennedy.

This year Kennedy was one of seven Registered Nurses selected from over 70 applicants in Ontario to join the Inquiries, Complaints and Reports Committee for the College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO).

She is taking over from Dr. Ross Moncur, who has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since May 2020 when the previous CEO Janice Dawson, announced she was moving on to pursue other professional interests.

Dr. Moncur will remain with the Hospital in his role as Chief of Staff.