Erie Shores Healthcare names new Chief of Staff

A new chief of staff has been named at Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington.

The hospital's Board of Directors has announced that long-time ESHC physician Dr. Luther Heys has been appointed to the post.

Heys will replace Dr. Ross Moncur who is retiring from the role effective Feb. 7, 2022.

Dr. Heys, a General Practitioner Anesthetist at ESHC for over 15-years, trained and practiced in South Africa before moving to Canada.

He has also worked in High Prairie and Vermillion, Alberta. Most recently, in his role as Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO) at ESHC.

Dr. Heys will maintain his family practice at the Kingsville location of the Erie Shores Family Health Team and will continue to be part of the physician group at Chartwell Royal Oak longterm care home. He will also remain a member of the Department of Anesthesia at ESHC.