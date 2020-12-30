Erie Shores HealthCare Postpones Non-Emergency Services

Leamington's Erie Shores HealthCare has postponed all non-urgent medical services.

According to Wednesday's release, the hospital made the "difficult but necessary decision" as the number of patients being admitted for treatment due to COVID-19 continues to climb.

The hospital will be postponing non-urgent, pre-scheduled elective surgeries and diagnostic imaging testing starting on January 4, 2021.

Surgeons will review procedure that fall after the deadline to determine their level of priority and will inform patients accordingly.

Windsor Regional Hospital announced the postponement of its non-emergency services Tuesday that will also go into effect on January 4, 2020.