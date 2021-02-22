Erie Shores HealthCare Ramps Up Services

Erie Shores HealthCare is ramping up service and resuming some visitation after Essex County entered the Red-Control Level of the Reopening Ontario Act.

According to a release, the hospital in Leamington will resume access to surgical services and diagnostic imaging Monday.

In additions, one essential visitor will be allowed for inpatients in one of three blocks daily with some restrictions.

The visitor blocks are at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials say proper PPE is required and physical distancing is required for all visitors.

The hospital's emergency department permits a loved one to be present if someone is "at imminent risk of dying."

A guardian or caregiver will be permitted for patients with cognitive or mobility issue and for pediatric patients.

