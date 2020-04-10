iHeartRadio
Erie Shores Healthcare Receives $100,000 for COVID-19 Response

A funding boost for Erie Shores Healthcare.

Sun-brite Foods Inc., along with its subsidiaries Primo and Unico, have donated $100,000 to the Erie Shores Health Foundation.

Director of Communications and Public Relations Arms Bumanlag says the money will support the hospital's COVID-19 Response Fund for equipment and supplies.

He says the Iacobelli families continue to support the hospital.

"This is a level of support that is a game changer and it's going to provide Erie Shores Healthcare with vital resources to fight against COVID-19 that are outside of government support" says Bumanlag.  

Bumanlag is calling the funding a game changer.

"What this is going to go towards is a number of different pieces of equipment that we need in the fight against COVID-19," says Bumanlag.  "It's going to go towards supplies for our staff and it's going to go to other needs as we continue this war against COVID-19."  

Bumanlag says Sun-brite also donated skids of pasta and pasta sauce for staff at the hospital.

He says the company will also provide lunch every Wednesday to healthcare workers at Erie Shores.

