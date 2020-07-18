Erie Shores Healthcare Sees Spike in Suspected COVID-19 Cases

Leamington, Ont.'s Erie Shores Healthcare has increased visitor restrictions after an influx of suspected COVID-19 cases.

In a release sent out Saturday, the hospital is reporting an increase in COVID-19 related patients at its Assessment Centre and Emergency Room over the past week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 47 cases of the virus on Saturday with 41 of those coming from the agri-food sector, specifically farms in Kingsville, Ont. and Leamington, Ont., which Erie Shores Healthcare serves.

According to the release, the decision to move back to Phase One of the hospital's visitor policy was made, "due to this possible surge of COVID in our community, and with the desire to keep our staff and patients as safe as possible during this uncertain time."

Under those rules only two family members can visit a dying patient at one time. If that patient has COVID-19, only one family member may be present who has passed through the hospital's screening process and will be required to wear full PPE.

Patients who need a family member present who cannot care for themselves such as patients with dementia or those who are severely disabled will be allowed one screened visitor in PPE as well.

Those in "imminent risk" of death in the Emergency Room may have a loved one present.

Women in labour may be accompanied by one family member for the duration of their stay at the hospital.

Paediatric patients can have one adult family member with them as well.

The hospital says it will still resume procedures and surgeries, but with the current situation, circumstances will be reviewed on a weekly basis.