Erie Shores HealthCare Tightens Visitor Restrictions

Erie Shores HealthCare is reporting an uptick in patients showing up to its emergency room and assessment centre with symptoms of COVID-19.

According to a release, the increase has resulted in admissions to hospital and capacity challenges. Erie Shores HealthCare will be restricting visitors in response to the increase and to align with pandemic measures under the current Orange Restrict status in Windsor-Essex that come into effect Monday at 12 a.m.

According to the release, only one essential visitor will be allowed for inpatients during one of three periods from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The hospital will continue to provide surgical and diagnostic services under the current restrictions.

Windsor Regional Hospital's current restrictions and service levels already fall within provincial guidelines, according to President and CEO David Musyj.