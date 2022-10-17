Erie Shores HealthCare treating more COVID-19 patients

Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) in Leamington is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 patients.

It says they are seeing twice the number of people being admitted for the virus this week compared to last week but there are fewer nurses available to treat them and not enough beds to handle current patient needs.

Currently, 25% of beds are being taken up by COVID-19 patients.

Pressures in the Emergency Department are contributing to delays and anyone visiting the ED with a non-emergency should anticipate longer than average wait times.

Last week, patients waiting to be admitted took up 75% of ED beds.

ESHC is asking those who are not experiencing a medical emergency to consult a family doctor, go to a walk-in or urgent care clinic or call 811 to speak with a Registered Nurse 24/7.