Erie Shores HealthCare welcomes first baby born in 2024

It's a boy at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington.

The hospital has announced the arrival of the first baby born at Erie Shores in 2024.

Derek Eduardo Gonzalez Ruiz entered the world at 4:52 a.m. on January 1, 2024, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces to proud parents Zoila Ruiz Alceda and Jose Gonzalez of Leamington.

The parents say they're overjoyed with the arrival of their son and say the birth of Derek Eduardo is a wonderful blessing to start the New Year.

They say they're grateful for the care they received from hospital staff and thanked them for making their experience so memorable.

Hospital officials say Derek and his family were greeted with gifts from the Erie Shores Health Foundation.

Photo courtesy: Erie Shores HealthCare