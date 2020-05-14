Erie Street BIA Calls for Street Closures to Expand Restaurant Patios

The Erie Street Business Improvement Association is looking for some help from the city to try and keep restaurants open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner of Mezzo Ristorante and President of the Erie Street BIA Fil Rocca has written a letter to the city asking for Erie Street to be closed during certain times to allow restaurants to set up more tables outside and serve more people.

He says his current side patio serves 20 people during normal times.

"If we are opening up with social distancing, if that is going to be the guidelines, those 20 people will probably be eight because of the space between the tables," says Rocca.

He says measures need to be implemented to try and make it easier for these restaurants to survive.

"The thought of opening up at 30 to 50 per cent capacity is frightening and I don't think a lot of places are going to be staying in business, it just can't happen."

Rocca acknowledges that emergency services would have to be factored into any decision to close Erie Street because it is an emergency route.

He points out sectioning off tables with plexiglass would also be a challenge, plus there are the extra costs.