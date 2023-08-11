Erin Kelly, outgoing director of education GECDSB, retires Friday

After a decade with the Greater Essex County District School Board, outgoing director of education, Erin Kelly, is ready to pass off the reigns.

Kelly was with the Upper Grand District School Board in Guelph, where she served as Superintendent from 2004 to 2013.

She began her role as director in Windsor in August 2013.

Kelly says one of her greatest accomplishments during her time as director is leaving the board in a better fiscal position.

This was done through stringent fiscal responsibility in alignment with the board’s strategic priorities, allowing GECDSB to be able to secure capital funding for new schools and building renewal.

She says she's most proud of the rich variety of programs that have been able to meet the needs of learners.

"We've done some fine work in special education. We offer huge variety of programs for our students. All in the name of really meeting their specific needs. There's a number of things like that that would be just a few of the many examples of the rich programming that the board has been able to provide."

She says there is some important work that has begun with anti-racism practices and initiatives that are breaking down barriers for all students, and she looks forward to seeing that work continue after she's gone.

Kelly faced what she calls 'the most unusual experience' in her career during the COVID-19 pandemic that saw all school's closed and students learning from home.

She says she learned a lot over that period and she was amazed to see everyone be so solution oriented.

"I think we all learned though the mental health situations that exist out there. How the loneliness that people felt. But I found that the greatest part of it that our students and our teachers and our parents worked together to solve that. And I think we all learned a little bit of grace, but I'm not sure I'd like to live through it again," she joked.

Kelly's successor, Vicki Houston was named as new incoming Director of Education at the GECDSB back in June.

She says being director is a tough and big job, and believes Houston will do a great job in her new role by keeping students at the core of the work.

"Remembering that they are why we're here. I think we have to listen to our communities in more consultative ways, you know we have, and that needs to continue. You got to stay hopeful and optimistic. I think there's you know right know see a lot of unrest and maybe some chaos in the world and school's can provide hope. They can provide a safe place for students and I know Vicki will continue that work."

As for what's next, Kelly says she's fallen love with the local area and plans to stick around.

"Education will always be in my heart so I'm sure there will be some new adventures ahead. I don't know what those will be yet but I do look forward to a change. I think the directorship is a beautiful role, but ten years is a long time and I'm looking forward to some maybe time for myself to do something with my family and really just take a little different pace."

The first day of school is Tuesday, September 5, 2023, but not for Kelly, as she plans to enjoy her extended summer.