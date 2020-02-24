Escalated job action possible says public elementary teachers union

The head of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario is threatening more job action including a full-on strike, if a deal with the province is not reached by March 6th.

Sam Hammond says he has put the PC government on notice that his union will engage in a new phase of job action this week.

“ETFO begins its Phase 6 Strike Protocol on Wednesday, February 26,” said Hammond. “That means our members will remain in schools and will follow their teaching, student supervision and preparation time schedules, as well as other scheduled duties. They will not fill in for absences that should be covered by occasional teachers and education workers, or upload data related to assessments. In addition, ETFO members will not be using their personal funds to pay for classroom and education-related expenses.”

Teachers and education workers have been engaging in rotating strikes but Hammond says members will focus on political pressure and gaining support from the public over the next two weeks.

Hammond says if there is no deal with the government in two weeks, they will start more job action and he isn't ruling out a full strike.

“The Ford government has an opportunity to ensure stability in elementary schools. If the government ignores this opportunity and chooses labour disruption instead, ETFO will move to its Phase 7 Strike Protocol on Monday, March 9, 2020.”

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Associaiton is back at the bargaining table today after several days of negotiations last week.