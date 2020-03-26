ESHC Updates Visitor Policy During COVID-19

Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) in Leamington is updating its visitor hours.

Effective immediately, no visitors are allowed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until further notice.

According to a release, one visitor was previously allowed for ICU patients however as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly ESHC says it is now implementing further restrictions on visitation within the Hospital.

Few exceptions will be made for caregivers in certain situations including one visitor for Maternal-Newborn patients and one visitor for Palliative Care patients

The release also says approved visitors will undergo a screening for illness and risk factors for COVID-19. They will need to provide their contact information in the event that contact tracing becomes necessary.

Erie Shores HealthCare also says staff are working on rolling out an iPad Video Chat service for patients to communicate with family while in ICU.