Essential Worker says Border Backups Possible When Returning to Canada

A LaSalle woman working in Detroit is nervous about Monday afternoon's trip home.

The Canadian Border Service Agency reached a tentative deal with workers over the weekend — but Friday's job action showed just how backed up the border can get with just trucks and essential workers crossing.

Krista Wahby spent three hours waiting to get home Friday. She's afraid long waits will become the norm after adding fully vaccinated U.S. travellers for non-essential trips into the mix Monday.

She says it took months for wait times to lower after the 9/11 attacks, and just like with 9/11, there will be long and extensive checks for every visitor.

"I think it's going to be a lot of added work on customs and I think everyone crossing the border is going to feel it as a result," she says.

Wahby and many of her friends and family commute back and forth as essential workers.

"I'm a little bit stressed out about it, I'll be honest, because there's nothing worse than getting on their [the Ambassador Bridge] and you're at a stand still for who knows how long and completely at their mercy," she added.

Wahby says the time needed to verify a non-essential U.S. traveler's vaccination status will likely cause backups.

"I imagine there may be a very lengthy delay for the Americans that do want to cross, I'm hoping it's not, but I think that's what we're going to see for an indefinite amount of time," she says. "At least through the summer I would imagine."

As of midnight Sunday night, non-essential U.S. travellers who have had a full course of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine will again be allowed on Canadian soil.

To be eligible, travellers must live in the U.S., have allowed at least 14 days to pass since their last dose and show proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19 that's no more than 72 hours old.

They are also required to use the ArriveCAN app or online web portal to upload their vaccination details.