Essex 73's Pound Petrolia

The Essex 73's blanked the Petrolia Flyers 5-0 Tuesday night in Essex.

Goaltender Jax D'Hondt made 18 saves to earn the shutout and Darcy Haupt scored twice to lead the attack.

Alex Demers, Quinn Fazekas, and Brayden Zuidema added the other goals for the fourth place 73's. Essex is now only one point back of third place Amherstburg.

The game was a penalty filled affair that included fights and several misconducts in the second period.

Also in the PJHL's Stobbs Division on Wednesday, the Wheatley Sharks host Blenheim.