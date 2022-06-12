Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment launches $600,000 fundraising campaign

The Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment is launching a $600,000 fundraising campaign to commemorate and honour the Regiment's storied, 200-year history.

The campaign will provide a permanent way to support the community initiatives such as attending commemorative ceremonies overseas, erecting and maintaining monuments here and abroad, and outfitting the popular Pipes and Drums so they stand ready to attend local parades and commemorations.

Michael Robinson, Lieutenant-Colonel (Retired), a former commanding officer of the Regiment, says what the Regiment is hoping to get across while fundraising.

"This year is the 80th anniversary of the raid on Dieppe in France, in August, and that's part of the fundraising campaign as well, it's a bit of missionary work, we're hoping that it'll help further make people aware of the legacy and the commitments."

He explains some of the missions that the soldiers of the Regiment have been sent to.

"We sent 47 soldiers to Afghanistan on various tours, and even in more recently, we've sent people to flood relief, people wouldn't know that we've sent people to go and work in long-term care homes in the pandemic, so these solider's are trained to a high standard."

Robinson explains where some of the fundraiser money will go to.

"So that'll go to outfit the Pipes and Drums, that'll go to, for example, sending people to Dieppe, we've got people working and digitizing all the historical records, and putting them in the University archives so that people can access them and research their own things and their own families."

Local troops, first assembled in 1793, were engaged in key battles in the War of 1812 and both World Wars - including the tragic Dieppe Raid.

Since then, the Regiment has remained active in conflicts and peacekeeping and peace-enforcing missions around the world, playing a vital role in advancing Canada's foreign-policy initiatives.