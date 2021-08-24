Essex Approves Installing Viewing Devices in Colchester Park

As part of Essex Council's ongoing drive to add things of interest to the Colchester marina and park area, councillors approved a proposal to lease space for the installation of two binocular viewing devices at Monday's meeting.

Council will enter into an agreement with Vintage Grapes for the two devices for a two year term beginning on September 1, with the option to renew when the term expires.

Councillor Chris Vander Doelen says this wasn't based on any request from residents, but rather the power of entrepreneurism.

"Somebody saw an opportunity to provide a service that he thought people would use, and I'm sure he's right. If you go to any park that has these viewers they're well used, people like using them," he says.

He says the added benefit is that taxpayers aren't required put forward any investment in the project.

Council advanced a motion regarding the initial correspondence from Brian McGinty requesting permission to install the viewing binocular devices at their regular meeting on June 21.

There are similar devices in Windsor and Amherstburg, and Vander Doelen says this is a way to add something fun to harbour.

"Other entrepreneurs added the electric bike rentals which looks like its doing very well. We've got tens of millions of dollars invested by private people in their wineries there and there are other things that people like to do when they come visit and this is one more little thing they could do," he says.

With the summer beginning to wind down, Vander Doelen says he's noticed Colchester Park has become very busy this year.

"The restaurants and bars in Colchester are just humming all the time. Parking lots are always full, it's a fun, happening like harbour. It's an undiscovered gem," he says.

The lease will require the proponent to pay an annual rate of $226 including HST for the devices.

With files from Aaron Mahoney and Rob Hindi