Essex Area Food Bank approved to relocate to former Fury Training Grounds

The Essex Area Food Bank has been approved to move into a new home.

During Monday's meeting, Essex council was presented with a report to approve purchasing the former Fury Training Grounds, located at 60 Fairview Avenue West, for $450,000.

Through this purchase, the Essex Area Food Bank will pay $20,000 of the total, with $215,000 being funded from the Landfill Reserve, and $215,000 from the Land Acquisition Reserve.

The Food Bank first went to council in July 2023 asking for help to find a new home as their current location at the Essex United Church would be closing at the end of 2024.

During July last year, it was stated by the Food Bank that on average they serve 80 families, or 240 people each week and spend over $11,000 each month. However during Monday's meeting, it was stated it's now double those numbers.

Council unanimously approved the agreement. The agreement between the Essex Area Food Bank and the Town will be for a five year lease, commencing on July 1, 2024, and concluding on June 30, 2029, with an option to renew for an additional five years.

Lonnie Jones, Treasurer of the Essex Area Food Bank, says it was crucial to find somewhere new before the church was sold.

"Our deadline date is moving ahead, we just have seven months now before we have to leave the site we were currently in at the Essex United Church. And that is really the deadline date is Thanksgiving weekend. That'll be their celebration of their 150th anniversary, but I've been told, of course ahead of time, that that will be their last service there at the church, and they'll be selling the property."

Jones says in the middle of 2023 the food bank was seeing roughly 240 people weekly, but by the end of the year those numbers increased drastically.

"It got to the point where in December we were serving 560 people, over double. Needless to say we had to scramble, after the first day we had to find food. And I've also been told, this was just reported, that there will be an 18 per cent increase in 2024 for food bank usage, and we're already seeing it."

Town councillor Kim Verbeek says this is a win-win-win for the Town, the food bank, and Fury Training.

"Seven months ago when the food bank first approached us for assistance, one of the owners was in this room and announced to the public 'buy Fitness Fury for the food bank'. We gave direction, and you followed through, and every single box has been checked."

This building is beneficial for the Town to purchase as it is a private asset on municipal property, at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

Funds from the lease agreement will be used to repay the Landfill Reserve and Land Acquisition Reserve. The lease rate is $27,600 per year, or $2,300 per month.

The Essex Area Food Bank is the third largest food bank in Windsor-Essex County behind the Downtown Mission and UHC.