Essex Atom's Win Team of the Week

Congratulations to our first Hockey Team of the Week this season: Essex Thunder Atom Girls

They were nominated and coached by Rich St Louis.

This team is a made up of girls, with most in their first year of hockey.

These girls are a great group and are deserving of this contest because of the effort they show every time they step on the ice.

Each player on the team will receive a delicious victory breakfast courtesy of McDonald's, plus a Hockey Team of the Week Certificate, a Special Hockey Team of the Week Bag, and an invitation to the Windsor Spitfires' end of season party!