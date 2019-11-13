iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Essex Atom's Win Team of the Week

am800-sports-hockey-team-week-essex-

Congratulations to our first Hockey Team of the Week this season:  Essex Thunder Atom Girls

They were nominated and coached by Rich St Louis.

This team is a made up of girls, with most in their first year of hockey.

These girls are a great group and are deserving of this contest because of the effort they show every time they step on the ice.

Each player on the team will receive a delicious victory breakfast courtesy of McDonald's, plus a Hockey Team of the Week Certificate, a Special Hockey Team of the Week Bag, and an invitation to the Windsor Spitfires' end of season party!

 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER