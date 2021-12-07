Essex bringing forward bylaw to regulate short-term rentals

Essex is moving forward with a bylaw to regulate short-term rentals (STR) within the town.

After several reports, debates and public input sessions, council has landed on a bylaw which limit properties to just one rental while requiring each rental to obtain a license to operate.

Town staff were able to identify 82 short-term rentals in the municipality with the majority in the Colchester area — all have been operating without any regulations.

Councillor Chris Vander Doelen says there's no question a set of rules is needed for STRs.

"I believe in people's property rights, but on the other hand, these property rights have been infringing on other people's property rights," says Vander Doelen. "If we let this go to where it looks like it's headed, it would drive down property values severely on certain streets and that would be destruction of personal capital, which would be horrible."

Councillor Steve Bjorkman says the public has been asking for a bylaw.

"People have issues with their neighbours, but it's not really their neighbours," says Bjorkman. "It's somebody that is living in their neighbour's house that week. So this is great to be able to get that kind of information so that the town will have the contacts of the people that own the STR. So I think it's really important that we get started."

Councillor Joe Garon says, with no rules currently in place, the town needs to start somewhere.

"Lots of work, lots of research put into it," says Garon. "We're faced with an issue and we're trying to find a resolve. I think licensing is going to be the way to go, but I still think we need some more thought on and maybe even some more public input. It's something new that we're trying to do and nothing's going to be perfect."

The new bylaw will be presented to council for final approval in the new year with a goal of having in place before the 2022 tourism season.