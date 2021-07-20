Essex CAO Accepts Position with City of Windsor

The Town of Essex is losing another Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Chris Nepszy has accepted a position with the City of Windsor.

According to a city release, Nepszy will take on the role of City Engineer/Commissioner of Infrastructure Services.

He will replace the retiring Mark Winterton.

Nepszy has been the CAO in Essex since 2019. Prior to that, he was the town's Deputy CAO and Director of Infrastructure and Development.

Winterton has held many roles with the city and is retiring after 30 years.

Nepszy officially takes over on September 17.