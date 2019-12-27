Essex Considers Funding New Heritage Centre

Essex Town Council has agreed to consider funding a new heritage centre at John R. Homestead Park.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) asked for $100,000 towards the facility to improve the park off County Road 50.

Ward 3 Councillor Chris Vander Doelen had voiced opposition to the plan after surrounding businesses were concerned ERCA was going to create a competing event space with public dollars.

ERCA approved the project in November after it received a federal grant worth $600,000, and tells council the indoor space is needed to host students from throughout Essex County.

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche says the town likely can't kick in $100,000 all at once.

"We can get them some money if council has the appetite for it for this year through grants." he says. "Hopefully we can help them out next year and the year after as well."

He says the parks in the town's boundaries, but it's used by the entire county.

"We don't have a facility like this anywhere south of London. This is something that we should be very proud to have in our region," says Meloche. "I would really hope that other communities in our vicinity would help John R. Park Homestead out and help ERCA out in this adventure."

Meloche is confident the centre won't compete with private tourism.

"I don't think that's the intention at all, they're looking to have an area large enough to hold a bus load of students, maybe two busloads of students, 60 kids," he says.

Meloche says administration will take a look at the proposal to see what the town can afford to contribute, but he says council won't jeopardize its plan to avoid a tax increase in 2020.

