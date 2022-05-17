Essex Council agrees to delay Streetscape project

Essex’s Streetscape project will be facing some necessary delays.

Essex Council voted unanimously to accept a report from administration that recommends splitting the load between several years for what was originally supposed to be a seven month project.

The report cites material shortages and supply-chain issues connected to the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for the delay.

The plan is now to complete lighter work such as underground infrastructure and ordering materials between October and November of 2022. This would be followed by completion of construction between May and October of 2023, followed by a period of maintenance until October 2024.

Essex Mayor Richard Meloche says past lessons make it clear the delay is warranted.

“This is something that we have to do. We’ve seen with our Harrow Streetscape project how disappointing it can be to not have everything delivered on time to have it finished, and I think to avoid any of that confusion and frustration, this is a great idea.”

Meloche tells administration the delay makes more sense than dealing with mid-project problems.

“I know you’d want to get it done as quickly as possible, but you’re facing realities. We’re just not going to get the supplies in on time. This gives us plenty of opportunity to get them in early in the next round, and like you said, pricing is a bit high right now on some of the stuff…” he said.

Council agrees the effect of having roadway torn up during the winter months and into the next year would also be detrimental to local businesses.

The project was approved by administration back in 2021 as part of the Capital Budget.