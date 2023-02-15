Essex council approves 2023 budget in principle

Taxpayers in the Town of Essex will have to dig a little deeper this year.

Council approved its 2023 budget in principle earlier this week.

It calls for an average increase of 3.91% across all four wards.

According to a town release, the hike is below inflation and includes county and school board levies.

The town say the total budget has over $68-million in revenues, with $13-million allocated to capital projects and infrastructure upgrades.

Council has put funds aside for a new playset at Stanton Park, parking lot reconstruction at Harrow Arena and earmarked more than $6-million for the town's Roads Rehabilitation Program.

The town says the increase represents an average annual increase of $117 annually (approximately $10 a month) for the average household in the town.

Council is expected to formally adopt the budget during its March 20 council meeting.