iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Essex council approves 2023 budget in principle


AM800-NEWS-ESSEX-CENTRE-SIGN

Taxpayers in the Town of Essex will have to dig a little deeper this year.

Council approved its 2023 budget in principle earlier this week.

It calls for an average increase of 3.91% across all four wards.

According to a town release, the hike is below inflation and includes county and school board levies.

The town say the total budget has over $68-million in revenues, with $13-million allocated to capital projects and infrastructure upgrades.

Council has put funds aside for a new playset at Stanton Park, parking lot reconstruction at Harrow Arena and earmarked more than $6-million for the town's Roads Rehabilitation Program.

The town says the increase represents an average annual increase of $117 annually (approximately $10 a month) for the average household in the town.

Council is expected to formally adopt the budget during its March 20 council meeting.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE