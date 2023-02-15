Essex council approves 2023 budget in principle
Taxpayers in the Town of Essex will have to dig a little deeper this year.
Council approved its 2023 budget in principle earlier this week.
It calls for an average increase of 3.91% across all four wards.
According to a town release, the hike is below inflation and includes county and school board levies.
The town say the total budget has over $68-million in revenues, with $13-million allocated to capital projects and infrastructure upgrades.
Council has put funds aside for a new playset at Stanton Park, parking lot reconstruction at Harrow Arena and earmarked more than $6-million for the town's Roads Rehabilitation Program.
The town says the increase represents an average annual increase of $117 annually (approximately $10 a month) for the average household in the town.
Council is expected to formally adopt the budget during its March 20 council meeting.