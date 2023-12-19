Essex council approves 2024 budget in principle

Taxpayers in the Town of Essex will have to dig a little deeper in 2024.

Council approved next year's budget in principle for a total of $69.8-million in operating and capital expenditures.

The budget represents an average tax increase of 4.9 per cent, which equates to an $8 monthly increase for the average home owner in the Town of Essex.

An entire one per cent of the increase will be going directly to the roads replacement levy, to repair many roads throughout the Town.

Other projects that the budget will cover include the replacement of Dock C at the Colchester Harbour, and a new playground at Co-An Park.

Sherry Bondy, Essex mayor, says council worked hard to keep the increase under five per cent.

"We're trying to keep our level of service up and invest in infrastructure at the same time. We have a one per cent increase going directly into our road replacement levy. We've heard loud and clear from residents that they want a lot more roads done, so we're going to focus on getting more road work done."

She says there are many improvements to be made over the next year.

"One big project that I've heard is Irwin Avenue. That road is over $4-million. So, that is a big road we're getting done in Essex Centre. We're also finishing Ridge Road in Colchester. We're continuing on Arthur Street in Harrow. We're ordering our last set of docks, Dock C, at Colchester Harbour."

She says they faced many challenges while trying to keep the budget low for residents.

"We're talking about level of service, we're talking about studying our urban forestry, having $50,000 in a reserve in case there's more storms. We're definitely having to deal with high inflation, a lot of storms, and a really competitive employee market."

Bondy adds that in the new year there will be Budget Open Houses for residents to attend to see the full breakdown of the budget and where their tax dollars are going.

Last year, the Town approved a 3.91 per cent increase for the budget.

The 2024 budget can be read by clicking here.