Essex council approves new greenhouse in Colchester

A rare build in the Town of Essex.

Council has approved a greenhouse to be built on Ridge Rd. in Colchester.

Director of Development Services Lori Chadwick says, while greenhouses are common in other municipalities, it's not everyday Essex gets one.

She says fruit trees will be grown on the site with the potential for future expansion.

"Not often do we hear about greenhouses being developed in our Town of Essex. So it's a very exciting one and certainly brings shivers up everyone's spines around here. Not only is this a one phase or two phase project, but we do understand from the developer that there may be future opportunities for expansion."

Chadwick says this isn't your average greenhouse.

"This greenhouse is not your typical greenhouse for tomatoes or peppers or cannabis where the lights would be on at a level that would be beaming to the skies. The crop that's inside this greenhouse are nursery trees."

She says, for those worried about light pollution, the plan includes protections for the town.

"Provisions in the site plan agreement are there to protect the neighbouring property owners. The property owner is bound by those conditions to not impact the neighbours. So with that said, we have some measures in place in that agreement."

The 37,000 square foot greenhouse will be built by Upper Canada Growers on 26 acres of land on Ridge Rd.

There's no word yet when construction will begin.