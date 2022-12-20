Essex Council approves Streetscape Project budget

The core of the Town of Essex will see some changes.

During Monday night's meeting, Essex Council voted in favour of an option for Streetscape project which would see improvements made to Talbot Street North between Maidstone Avenue and Gosfield Townline.

Council approved $8.9 million in the 2022 capital budget to complete the construction of the Essex Centre Streetscape.

This construction also included work on Victoria Avenue, bringing the total project budget to $9.36 million.

Due to delays of adding Victoria Avenue, along with other factors, the project overall was delayed, and bids for the tender were millions over budget.

Council approved one of five options, option 3B, which will reduce the streetscaping to Talbot Street from Cameron Avenue to Arthur Avenue. It will also include the Victoria Avenue work be completed from Talbot Street to South Talbot Road.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says too much has been put into this project to throw it all away.

"I think it's too much to throw out the window if we don't go forward. I understand our backs are up against the wall, but the previous two councils, and administration, and the residents, and the business owners have done a lot of the work here, we just have to at some point trust the process."

Councillor Joe Garon supported the project.

He says when it comes down to the project being a want or a need for the town, it's definitely a need.

"The future is coming and we're going to have a lot more replacement costs associated with it. Our downtown core, a lot of the residents in town have said 'we want what Kingsville has, what Amherstburg has', but both those municipalities invested in Streetscape projects in their downtown cores. If we put the investment into our downtown core, we'll attract those types of businesses."

Councillor Brad Allard supported the project as well, however, was on the fence.

He says there is too high of a risk of not having the funds for the project if it gets put on pause.

"I think that the Streetscape, there's elements in there of safety, and elements in there of taking care of business underground and the infrastructure. I have been battling this through my mind for a week now, I don't know if it's the right time, but I think that if we don't do it now we won't have the money to do it later."

Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley opposed the project, along with councillor Jason Matyi.

Shepley says the amount of money that has gone towards this project is too much.

"This has turned into a money-eating machine from 2013 to now. $4.5-million back then to what we're looking at today, and we don't really even know what the number is. And based on everything I've been seeing so far, budget requests for more money, and I know this is going to come back for money later on. And I really have a hard time accepting this."

The cost is estimated at $9.78-million, and will require the Town to take on over $6-million in debt with an estimated yearly payment of $424,000.

The increase in annual debt payments would be equate to a 1.95 per cent tax increase in 2024.

Work to be done includes road paving, water main and storm sewer replacement, sidewalk reconstruction and beautification of Talbot Street North.

Administration will now re-scope the project and bring finalized costs back to council at a later date.

-with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson