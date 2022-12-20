Essex Council approves stricter by-laws for residential video surveillance cameras

The Town of Essex is looking to implement stricter by-laws on residential surveillance cameras.

A report was brought forward by administration and passed by council on Monday evening to repeal and replace the existing by-law in place regarding residential video surveillance cameras for better regulation.

In December 2020, council received a delegation expressing concerns with personal security cameras being directed from neighbouring yards onto personal property.

The by-law, which was put in place in 2003, stated that no person can have excessive protective elements to land, or maintain Excessive Protective Elements applied to land, so as to restrict, obstruct or impede Law Enforcement Officers and/or emergency services personnel from accessing or exiting any land.

Excessive Protective Elements include video surveillance equipment, including video cameras, night vision systems, or electronic surveillance devices.

Currently, complaints about video surveillance are only accepted by By-Law Enforcement if the cameras are being used to restrict lawful access to law enforcement officers or emergency services.

Now that council has approved a by-law change, it will remove the Excessive Protective Element as the requirement to establish intent and will remove the requirement for the town to prove the resident's intent so that residents can lay a charge.

Council has also approved the introduction of a minimum set fine of $500 through the Provincial Offences Act for violating of the by-law to help ensure compliance.

The By-Law Enforcement Division will be responsible for the enforcement of the new by-law, and will be investigating the complaints, and they will also start enforcement proceedings until compliance is achieved.

If a complaint can not be resolved upon investigation, a search warrant may be needed to investigate the alleged by-law violation solely on the basis of a complaint, and By-Law Enforcement Officers would ask for screenshots showing the camera views.