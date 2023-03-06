Essex council discussing new operator for Colchester Harbour and Beach Canteen

For the fourth time since 2012, Essex is considering another operator for the Colchester Harbour and Beach Canteen.

Council is being asked to approve a one year lease agreement Monday night with Ice Cool Treats.

The agreement would start on May 1, 2023 and is subject to two additional years.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says having a new operator is exciting heading into the beach season.

"We always want to see that canteen operated and we have a great tender that has come forward Ice Cool Treats, they have an established business in ward one in Essex," says Bondy. "So now they're looking to branch out in Colchester and I think they'll have a success season here at the harbour."

She says running a canteen isn't always easy.

"We do have high turnover unfortunately," she says. "We need somebody that's really committed to this seasonal ups and downs, the weather and everything that comes along with operating the canteen on the beach. You have to deal with the fish flies and the flies and everything else but I think that this is a really good fit."

Bondy believes it's a good fit for the area.

"I believe they will offer different snacks and sandwiches there, so it's really going to work on making our beach a destination where people can really come and stay the whole day because there will be food right there on the beach," says Bondy.

The Canteen is located at 78 Sullivan Street.

If approved, Ice Cool Treats lease agreement would be $700 a month to operator the site at Colchester Harbour and Beach.

Ice Cool Treats has another location in Essex Centre on Talbot Street South.

Current deputy mayor Rob Shepley co-owns the business.