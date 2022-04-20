Essex Council green-lights roof repairs at former high school

Essex Council has voted 7-1 in favour of moving forward with a reallocation of funds to repair the roof of the now defunct Harrow High School.

Administration requested council shift $20,000 from the New Public Washrooms/Change Rooms at the Harrow Splash Pad to a new 2022 capital project entitled "Harrow High School Roof Repairs."

The almost unanimous approval did have a detractor. Ward 3 Councillor Chris Vander Doelen says he doesn’t want to spend a nickel on the project. Meanwhile, Ward 4 Councillor Sherry Bondy says she’s happy to support the motion.

Bondy says the project may not be a complete overhaul, but it provides opportunities for the future.

“This is just minimal work, this is just band-aid work, but it really is keeping the doors open to see what we want to do with that building down the road.”

Councillor Vander Doelen sees the school as a money pit.

“Patching that roof is putting a band-aid on a dead white elephant. Someone is trying to get the camel’s nose inside the tent here so eventually we approve it. First we spend 60, then we spend 20, then it’s, ‘Woah, we spent $100,000, now we’ve got to go all the way through, and spend $5-million’,” said Vander Doelen.

Councillor Bondy believes, despite council overpaying for the school, it’s a worthwhile investment.

“Unfortunately we paid way too much for it, you know we should’ve bought it a lot sooner, but I’m hoping we can support this motion tonight, because there’s still a lot of potential in that building.”

Vander Doelen says the school should be torn down to make room for what he sees as more worthwhile projects.

“What we do need is housing, we don’t need a 12th community centre. Patching this roof is useless." he began. "I’d like to see this thing sold off, turned into housing, or bull-dozed, but I don’t want to spend a nickel on it, so I’m voting against it.”

Council budgeted $220,000 for the washroom project but the lowest tender came in at roughly $185,000.

Essex purchased the former high school late last year.



- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi