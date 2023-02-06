Essex council look to extend animal control K9 services for a two year term

Essex council will look to renew animal control services in the town at their regular meeting.

Council is working to extend the Essex County K9 Services for animal control for a two-year term from now until January 31 2025, with the option to extend for another year.

The animal control officers are in charge of helping with loose/dog-at-large issues and enforcing tethering by laws.

A by-law in Essex has banned tethering or chaining an animal for more than four hours per day.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says this will enforce existing by-laws.

"The municipalities legally have to have an animal control officer, this is the "formal dog catcher" that you call if you saw a loose dog or if there was an issue with perhaps the tethering bylaw," she said.

Bondy says this is a service that will ensure animals' safety.

"It's not humane to keep a dog tied up for more than four hours, dogs are social animals and it's also really cold out," she continued. "It's great to have K9 services return because in the past they have done proactive enforcement of our tethering bylaw as well."

She says they want to make sure loose animals are found and returned home.

"Everyone will say their dog never gets out, but unfortunately the stats speak differently. Just the other day I was driving down the road and there was a black lab on the road and I could see people taking pictures and trying to post. Social media is great, it does bring home a lot of dogs but there are still times when we need an outside contractor to go out and pick up these animals."

Bondy says they have a budget of around $35,000 going towards animal control and animal control officers.

Essex council gets underway at 6 p.m. on Monday.