Essex Council reacts to mayor's guilty plea to election charge

Essex Council has issued a statement following a guilty plea by the mayor to a charge under the Municipal Elections Act.

"This is troubling and unfortunate and Council as a whole condemns the actions that lead to this offence" said Deputy Mayor Richard MeIoche in a statement released Friday afternoon.

Mayor Larry Snively has been fined $10,000 after pleading guilty to a charge of procuring persons to vote in a municipal election when those persons were not entitled to do so.

The charge was laid after the OPP began investigating in October 2018 after allegations over the misuse of proxy ballots, with several complaints received over proxy ballots being signed without proper consent.

Proxy ballots are used to give someone permission to vote on behalf of another person.

Snively has advised fellow Council Members and Town Administration that he intends to serve out the remainder of this term, but will not be running in the 2022 Municipal Election.

"Despite this concerning development, our residents can be assured that our Council together with Town Administration will continue to serve our residents and move the business of the Town progressively forward as a great place to live, work and play" said Doug Sweet, Chief Administrative Officer.

"It is important to note that throughout the process, the Town acted diligently both by immediately requesting the O.P.P. to independently investigate this matter, and by providing ongoing cooperation with authorities." said Sweet, "I also think its important that the residents understand that the subject of the OPP investigation was never the election itself."