Essex Council says 'no' to a floating water park at Colchester Beach

Essex Council has sunk a proposed inflatable floating water park for Colchester Beach.

Council voted 5-2 against the proposal, with councillors Jason Matyi and Brad Allard switching their votes from last month.

The seating area for residents to watch the meeting was full, as many of those in attendance were hoping that council would reject the proposal by Aqua City.

The report for the park passed first and second reading during the April 17 meeting following a lengthy discussion and a close vote of 4-3 in favour.

Many of the Essex councillors expressed that they had received many emails and phone calls from residents in the area, hoping that council would put a stop to the floating park on Lake Erie.

Mike Piche has been a resident of Colchester for 23-years and attended the meeting. He expressed to AM800 News that he wanted to jump for joy when council opposed it.

Piche says a lot had changed since the previous meeting.

"I think what happened in those two weeks, enough people got together and really looked at this very closely and realized this was not the right thing, the right way for Colchester to go."

He says he was most upset about the fact that the view of the lake would be obstructed.

"It is very pretty to sit there and look out at the lake in the evening, or anytime during the day, at sunset, and to all of a sudden drop this monstrous vinyl creation onto that water would destroy the view, would totally change it."

Piche says he was appreciative that some of the councillors changed their mind.

"They listened to the people who had an opinion, and I really appreciate the fact that they did. They changed their vote because they knew the thing that they were doing, the vote that they were giving this time, was what the people wanted."

Councillor Katie McGuire-Blais was in favour of the water park during the previous meeting, as well as Monday's meeting.

She says she didn't see any issues with the report, other than parking.

"Administration is working on that, and again, parking is an issue everywhere. We also just hired a new by-law officer who can help enforce parking, writing parking tickets on the roads where people are parking illegally. There's so many benefits to this, I don't see the negatives."

Councillor Kim Verbeek voted against the report during the previous meeting, and Monday's meeting, but stated that she likes the idea, but doesn't feel that Colchester Beach is the right fit for the water park at this time.

Verbeek says it would have been a great addition for the younger crowd, but that everyone needs to be taken into consideration.

"Our limited access to the waterfront being on the shore of Lake Erie is a very unique piece of this municipality. It's a hidden gem. But, it's also for all of our residents, and it's free, and it's fun for the family."

Mayor Sherry Bondy has also been against this report, and voted against it last council meeting, as well as on Monday night, as she feels there are too many issues that need to be addressed.

She says she's heard from many residents that they didn't want the proposed water park at Colchester Beach.

"I do believe it is a form of exploiting our public beach, where I've had locals tell me that they don't want to go there anymore. Locals are saying if this happens, I'm going to go to another beach because I just want to tap out at the beach. So I don't think it's good for everybody. I don't believe it's just a handful of people who are opposed."

Piche adds that he thought the idea of the water park was great, but that it was proposed in the wrong location and could be better off in a different municipality.

Mayor Bondy, councillors Hammond, Verbeek, Matyi, and Allard were opposed to the report.

Councillors Garon and McGuire-Blais were the only two councillors in support.

Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley was unable to vote due to a conflict of interest.