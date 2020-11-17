Essex Council to Begin 2021 Budget Deliberations at Zero Per Cent

Essex council will begin its 2021 budget debate with a zero per cent tax increase.

Administration typically presents the draft budget with an increase, but deputy mayor Richard Meloche made a motion to start at zero per cent for initial discussions with council giving unanimous support Monday night.

Meloche says he brought the motion forward in an effort to assist residents with the financial stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He hopes council can keep the general tax levy at or close to zero per cent for a second year in a row.

The 2021 draft budget will be presented to council on Monday, November 30.