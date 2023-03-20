Essex Council to consider $10.4-million price tag for Essex Streetscape project

Essex Council is being asked to approve a $10.4-million tender for the construction of the Essex Centre Streetscape project as time is running out to make a decision.

Council meets Monday night to consider the tender from J&J Lepera Infrastructures lnc. for the project.

Town Council must make a decision to avoid losing out on available grant money, which expire by the end of March.

The Streetscape construction would involve road paving, water main and storm sewer replacement, sidewalk reconstruction and beautification of Talbot Street North from Cameron Avenue to just past Arthur Avenue.

Road re-surfacing and multi-use trails would also be added along Victoria Avenue between Talbot Street North and South Talbot Street North.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says the cost of doing business is high but they are getting two projects for the money.

"Our administration has come up with a long-term plan to fund it. We also have over $1-million in grant money. We're also invested significant money in the project to date with the engineering and tender process. I'm hoping council does go forward, I think it's going to pay off down the road," she says.

Debate over the project has focused on increased costs since it was first explored several years ago, with worry about the debt the town will take on and how it will impact property taxes.

Bondy says they do hope to apply for more grant money to help cover the total cost of the project, if it's approved.

"Our staff are working all the time to get grants, whether it's for benches or for individual business, this is going to be a very active file for us," she says.

Bondy adds if they reject the project, they're walking away from $2-million, both in grant money and money the town has already spent as part of the engineering and tender process.

Essex Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20.

With files from Rob Hindi