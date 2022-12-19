Essex Council to consider future of over budget Streetscape project

Essex Council must decide the future of a Streetscape project in the core of the town that is already over budget before any work has even been approved.

Council approved $8.9 million in the 2022 capital budget to complete the construction of the Essex Centre Streetscape, which included work for Victoria Avenue, for a total project budget of $9.36 million.

The overall work called for road paving, water main and storm sewer replacement, sidewalk reconstruction and beautification of Tablot Street North between Maidstone Avenue and Gosfield Townline.

Road road re-surfacing and multi-use trails would be part of the work along Victoria Avenue

However, due to delays caused by the addition of Victoria Ave. to the initial project, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent material supply shortages, the project was delayed.

Once the project was put out for tender, the bids came in nearly $4-million over budget due to a number of factors including inflation for materials.

Administration is now giving Council four options to consider for the future of the project which includes the preferred option of reshaping the tender and reducing the streetscaping to Talbot Street from Cameron Avenue to Arthur Avenue. In addition, it includes the Victoria Avenue works from Talbot Street to South Talbot Road.

The recommended option would cost an estimated $9.78-million, requiring the Town to take on over $424,108 in debt.

The increase in annual debt payments would equate to a 1.95 % tax increase in 2024.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says this is a big file for the new council and they only have so many days left to cancel the tender.

"We also have some grants that we can put forward to this project, so if we don't go forward we lose out on the grant money. We also put in a significant amount of time and money to get us this far in designs and public consultations," she says. "This just didn't just spring up overnight, this is something council has been talking about for over ten years."

Bondy says they're calling this a legacy project because it hasn't been done in many years and won't likely get done again in 30 or 40 years.

"It's that important but is it's the time. But that will be up to council, is this the time to do it when inflation is high and people are so cognizant about money and tax increase. We have to worry about our debt levels and our priorities," she adds.

Essex Council meets at 6 p.m. Dec. 19.