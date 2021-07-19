Essex Council to Consider Integrity Commissioner Recommendations for Councillor Sherry Bondy

Council will decide whether it will support the integrity commissioner's recommendation to dock Essex Councillor Sherry Bondy's pay for 30 days Monday.

As heard on AM800 News, Mayor Larry Snively engaged Integrity Commissioner Robert Swayze on April 23 about comments and post on social media by Bondy.

Photo courtesy: Town of Essex council agenda for Monday July 19, 2021

According to the complaint, the Ward 4 councillor directed the comments toward E.L.K. Energy Inc. (ELK).

Integrity Commissioner Robert Swayze ruled that Bondy has the right to scrutinize staff in closed session — but by taking her issues to social media — she violated The Code of Conduct for Members of Council and Local Boards and Committees.

Bondy also has a notice of motion on the agenda to "request that E.L.K Energy's Board meeting minutes be open to council and/or the Asset Management Plan be shared with Council."

Council gets underway at 6 p.m.