Essex Council to consider next step to replace mayor

Essex Council meets tonight to move forward with the next step in the process to replace former mayor Larry Snively.

Snively announced his resignation on Jan. 12, less than a week after being issued a $10,000 fine as part of a guilty plea under the Municipal Elections Act.

In accordance with requirements under the Municipal Act, Council is expected to formally declare the mayor's seat as being vacant and once that happens, they would then have 60 days to appoint someone to fill the vacancy or pass a by-law for a by-election.

Council is expected to schedule a special meeting for Jan. 24 to make a final decision on which option is used to fill the vacancy.

The charge against Snively was laid after the OPP began investigating in October 2018 after allegations over the misuse of proxy ballots, with several complaints received over proxy ballots being signed without proper consent.

Proxy ballots are used to give someone permission to vote on behalf of another person.

At the time of the conviction, Snively announced he intended to serve the remainder of his term but did not plan to seek re-election in the upcoming municipal election.