Essex Council to Debate Anti-Amalgamation Motion

Essex Council will debate a motion tonight that opposes future restructuring and amalgamation.

Ward 4 Councillor Sherry Bondy brought forward a motion to oppose future restructuring or amalgamation back in October that will be considered at Monday night's meeting.

In her motion, Bondy says that the public strongly opposes further amalgamation, as they feel they're best served by the current model in terms of dollars and services.

Bondy's motion wants to make it clear the town isn't showing the government it wants more amalgamation because it's sharing the modern municipal modernization grant.

Ward 1 Councillor Morley Bowman, says 1999's amalgamation gives some merit to Bondy's argument.

"The county did come together accommodate [the province] at that time, but it was really sort of a forced amalgamation where either you come up with something or the province will do it for you," he says.

With recent amalgamations in the provinces health care system, Bowman can see where the concern is coming from.

"You see in health care, how it's changing. Obviously from a municipal standpoint you always look at that as is it going to happen to us as well," he says. "I don't think anyone really has the appetite at this time for amalgamation."

While Bowman agrees with the premise of Bondy's motion, he says he'll weigh everyone's opinion before supporting the motion.

Council gets underway at 6 p.m.