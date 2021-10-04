Essex council to debate vaccination policy

A formal vaccination policy for the Town of Essex is in the works.

Council will review a report on a policy that would provide testing options for those who cannot or have chosen not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the draft policy, anyone who choses not to be vaccinated would have to complete a COVID Rapid Antigen test every 72 Hours at their own expense.

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche says testing is a fair alternative to a mandatory vaccination policy.

"We're recommending our employees get the vaccine, but at the same time, we understand there are various reasons why employees would not want to have the vaccine or they're not convinced it's for them," he added.

He says testing is a reasonable request in the interest of workplace safety.

"That way everybody is comfortable with having a mixture of persons who are vaccinated and non-vaccinated in the work environment," he says.

Meloche says staff who refused both the vaccine and the testing alternative will be laid off.

"But we're not letting anyone go, they'd be laid-off without pay," he says. "At some point when all this is over and we've conquered the virus, those employees would be allowed to come back."

Essex Town Council gets underway Monday at 6 p.m.