Essex council to decide how to fill mayor's seat Monday night

We'll find out Monday night how Essex council plans to replace former mayor Larry Snively.

A special meeting is planned for council to go over options which include appointing someone to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term or calling a by-election.

The mayor's seat was officially declared vacant last week — that comes after Snively announced he'd be stepping down on January 12 after being issued a $10,000 fine as part of a guilty plea under the Municipal Elections Act.

The charge came following an OPP investigation into allegations of misused proxy ballots in the 2018 municipal election.

A former mayoral candidate has expressed interest in stepping into the role — Ron Rogers lost the mayor's race to Snively in 2018 by just 117 votes.

Council will meet to discuss the issue Monday at 5pm.

