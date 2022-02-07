Essex council to determine how to fill vacant Ward 3 seat Monday night

The final piece to the Essex council puzzle will be determined Monday night.

There's been a number of changes around the table since former mayor Larry Snively resigned last month after pleading guilty to a charge under the Municipal Elections Act.

Deputy mayor Richard Meloche was appointed to the mayor's seat while Ward 3 councillor Steve Bjorkman shifted into the deputy mayor's role and, as a result, the Ward 3 seat is now vacant.

Council has ruled out calling a by-election, but must now decide to appoint or take applications from the public.

Often times the runner up is appointed — that would be Rodney Hammond who was just 55 votes behind Bjorkman in the Ward 3 race in the 2018 municipal election.

Council will discuss the issue at a special meeting Monday night at 6pm.