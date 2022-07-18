Essex Council to discuss town's bi-annual enforcement report

Essex Council will discuss the town's bi-annual enforcement report by-law during their regular meeting on Monday.

The purpose of the report is to show the enforcement conducted among several municipal by-laws.

From January 2022 to June 2022, investigations were conducted on Residential, Agricultural and Commercial properties.

Out of 158 issues investigated, 134 were based on complaints received by members of the public or council members, 120 have been resolved and 38 remain actively under investigation.

115 fall under property standards, with most issues involving snow in the early winter months.

Other issues include tall grass, weeds and debris on the exterior of properties.

Essex Mayor Richard Meloche says many of the complaints have to do with snow on sidewalks.

"Our by-law enforcement tries to be very proactive ensuring sidewalks and pathways are clear of snow and ice, or post notices to properties that are in violation," he continued. "Sometimes it's difficult to get them cleaned on time but you do have 24 hours, or 12 hours after notices have been given to residents."

Meloche says residents generally co-operate when notices are given.

"Once it's pointed out, in most instances, people take care of whatever the issue is, but sometimes it takes the town to have to charge certain individuals for their infraction."

He says residents or business owners are given a warning before being charged for these issues.

"For snow removal, we'll give you some time because you may not be able to remove the snow yourself, you may have to get someone to remove it for you. In that case, we give you 12 hours after the notice to get somebody to get rid of that snow for you off the sidewalk in front of your house," he said.

Essex council's regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Monday.