Essex council to discuss updates on short-term rental units

An update on short-term rental units in the Town of Essex will be making its way to council Monday night.

Council will be presented with a report with an update on STRU licenses issued to-date, by-law enforcement matters, as well as to discuss current proposed zoning by-law regulations.

Administration is also looking for council approval to host a Public Meeting to present proposed zoning by-law amendments to allow new short-term rental units throughout McGregor, Pleasant Valley, and Colchester Hamlet.

Currently there are approximately 80 licensed short-term rental units in Essex.

A STRU is a dwelling or dwelling unit used, with or without on-site supervision, for rental accommodation for a period of 28 consecutive days or less, within the calendar year, but may be rented for a longer period.

Essex mayor, Sherry Bondy, says there needs to be more focus on permanent and affordable housing.

"I'm in favour of long-term residents, of long term rentals. Some of the short-term rentals that we do have are not operating in capacity. We also have a new motel in Colchester, so I'd like to see that operating at capacity all year long before we increase the short-term rental market."

She says public consultation on this topic is important.

"So far, I'm hearing that residents are telling me that they've had enough, that this should not be the focus of council right now. We really need to get back to focusing on affordable housing, and supporting the businesses that are already here."

She adds that she's concerned that there are still short-term rental units that are operating without a licence in the Town.

"So what we have is commercial businesses operating in residential zoning. And it is good to have some, they are different than a motel, you know, you can bring your dog and many more members of your family. But, it's not really ideal for community well-being in my opinion."

Bondy says public feedback is important on this topic, and it's crucial to see if those in the community are in favour of more short-term rental units in the Town of Essex.

The new bylaw went into effect September 1, 2022 to allow short-term rentals in residential districts, but only if a unit was established and in operation on or before May 9, 2022.

Anyone seeking to operate a short-term rental unit needed a licence to operate within the jurisdiction by December 31, 2022.

Essex council will meet at 6 p.m.