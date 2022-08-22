Essex Council to further discuss sign by-laws

The Town of Essex continues to work on improving its sign by-laws.

Council will meet on Monday to further discuss the proposed sign by-law presented in a previous meeting on July 4.

The sign by-law is working to replace the current one introduced in 2015.

The proposed by-law will work to make changes to the size of signs, how many signs can be set along a roadway, where they can be placed, and illuminated electronic signs.

Monday's meeting looks to further clarify questions regarding billboards.

Essex Mayor Richard Meloche says they won't change anything in regards to billboards.

"We're not changing anything, it's still going to have to go to council and it's not going to be as easy as applying for a permit and being able to put up a billboard accordingly. Billboards are still an issue that council wants to see before they approve one going up."

Meloche says the by-law would be more user-friendly for residents.

"Through the introduction of the new format which includes the laying out of regulations in a chart form instead of just paragraphs setting out when assigned permits are required or not required. It's just going to bring more clarification for by-law enforcement and for courts if we have to go for some reason on the definition of what we're looking for and what is allowed and not allowed."

He says by-laws related to billboards will be similar to other municipalities.

"We're not going to change anything on billboards, we're going to leave it the way that it is. That was the recommendations of administration, they went out and looked at surrounding communities Amherstburg, Lakeshore, Kingsville and Tecumseh, and they were all doing basically the same thing as we were already doing."

Essex council's regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 22.