Essex council to receive report on proposed changes to short-term rental units

The conversation of short-term rental units will return to Essex council tonight.

A report will be presented to council this evening with proposed changes to the current licensing by-law.

The biggest change being proposed is to move from a three year licence to a yearly licence that owners will need to apply for, and that the fee is nearly double the cost.

The current fee for the license and the fire inspection is $285 a year, while the new proposed fee is $530 annually.

Another change being proposed to council is how the license be displayed in the short-term rentals, with one item to create an online map of the approved rentals so that residents can easily locate which units have a license with the Town.

Currently there are approximately 80 licensed short-term rental units in Essex.

Rob Shepley, Essex deputy mayor, says the fee increase is to be more relatable to where it should be.

"I just think the fee was quite low for what they were doing. It's a business, it requires some enforcement that we're having to do. We've hired some enforcement officers, and those fees really in my opinion, to me this fee is good, it will help cover some of those costs of those extra by-law enforcement officers we had to hire to help keep the troubles down so to speak."

He says the map will show who doesn't hold a license.

"It will help the neighbours to identify if it's a short-term rental up the road. It will help to keep everybody that's maybe running one without the license. It will help identify any of those offenders that aren't following in the by-law."

Shepley says it's about finding balance.

"I just want the residents to know that we are hearing you, and we are hearing from the short-term rental operators as well. We're trying to find a happy balance for the two so that we can co-exist, and have a happy community in the process as well."

The new by-law went into effect September 1, 2022.

A short-term rental unit is a dwelling or dwelling unit used, with or without on-site supervision, for rental accommodation for a period of 28 consecutive days or less, within the calendar year, but may be rented for a longer period.

A hotline is now active for resident to call and ensure that rental operators are complying with all applicable municipal by-laws, to help maintain the character of our neighbourhoods.

Council meets at 6 p.m.