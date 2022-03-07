Essex council to select new Ward 3 councillor Monday night

Residents in Essex should find out who their new Ward 3 councillor is Monday.

Last week, council heard from nearly a dozen candidates interested in taking on the role for the remainder of the term.

Former mayor Ron McDermott and former councillor Ron Rogers had initially applied, but opted to withdraw from the process leaving 10 candidates in the mix.

Councillors have had one week to go over applications and will now be tasked with nominating and confirming the best person for the job.

The Ward 3 seat opened up when Steve Bjorkman was appointed as deputy mayor after Richard Meloche shifted into the mayor's role following the resignation of Larry Snively.

Council will discuss the issue at its regular meeting Monday night at 6 p.m.