Essex council to select Ward 3 councillor Monday night

It could be a long meeting Monday night in Essex as council has been tasked with selecting a new councillor for Ward 3.

At a special meeting earlier this month, council opted to take applications to fill the role left vacant by Steve Bjorkman who was appointed to the deputy mayor's seat after Richard Meloche shifted into the mayor's role.

Since the call for applications went out, 12 candidates have come forward including a number of familiar names such as Ron McDermott, Ron Rogers and Bill Caixeiro.

Each candidate will be given five minutes to state their case before council makes its decision.

The successful candidate will hold on to the Ward 3 seat for the remainder of the term which wraps up in the fall.

The shake up around the council table began when former mayor Larry Snively resigned after pleading guilty to a charge under the Municipal Elections Act.

Council will meet to discuss the issue Monday at 5:30pm.